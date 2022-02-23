Senior High Schools receive food supplies

Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region have received their required food items to adequately feed their students on campus.

This was in fulfilment of an assurance given by the Ministry of Education (MoE) that the National Buffer Stock Company Limited would supply all senior high schools in Ghana with the required quantities of food for the upkeep of the students.

An interaction with some headmasters during a visit by the Ghana News Agency to some senior high schools in the Ashanti region, indicated that there were adequate food supplies to feed the students throughout the first semester.

It would be recalled that members of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in a recent meeting with the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in Kumasi, complained of the delay in the distribution of the food items.

According to the headmasters, most of the schools had not yet received any supplies since the students returned from vacation.

They, therefore, appealed for the timely supply of the food items from the Ghana Buffer Stock Company to ensure smooth academic work.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited schools such as the T.I Ahmadiyya, Opoku Ware, Agona SDA, Kumasi Anglican, Prempeh College, Kumasi High, Osei Kyeretwie and St. Louis senior high schools, the authorities confirmed having received adequate supplies to feed the students.

Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, President of CHASS speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, lauded the Ministry for the prompt action which had helped eased tension in schools.

Alhaji Abubakar, who was also the Headmaster of the T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS in Kumasi, pointed out that the availability of the foodstuff was critical in the feeding and upkeep of the students.

He appealed to school authorities to ensure that the food items were properly managed to complete the semester

Dr Yaw Adutwum in the said meeting told the headmasters that the government was setting up a system that would enable the school authorities to track food distribution and supplies to the schools.

This, he said was to enhance transparency and accountability in the food distribution system as and when they were delivered from the Ghana Buffer Stock.