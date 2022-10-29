Senior officers of Volta GNFS undergo training on HAZMAT incident management

Senior officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Volta region have received a two-day intensive training on hazardous materials incident management (HAZMAT).

The training, which focuses on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was an initiative of the Regional Commander and aimed at sharpening the skills of the officers for effective delivery of work.

Mr Joy Ayim Ameyibor, the Regional Commander of the GNFS, speaking to Ghana News Agency said the training was necessary to ensure the readiness and preparedness of the officers to respond effectively to any fire situation.

He said every organisation across the globe thrived on training as it helped to refresh the memories of its workers and that continuous practice would make it easier to deal with situations professionally.

He said the Service would become ineffective to respond effectively and timely to situations if it failed to organise periodic training to build the capacity of the personnel, thus “the need for us to undertake such training to sharpen our skills and be ready for any eventuality.”

Mr Ameyibor who is also, Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO 1) said the focus was on the LPG because of late most bulk transport vehicles were having accident on the road and that it was important to prepare the men and women on how to handle such situation.

He said, whenever an accident occurred involving bulk transport vehicles, the consequences were so catastrophic, requiring highly effective and professional skills to handle them and such skills could only be obtained through training.

The training took the officers to some gas filling stations in the Ho Municipality, where the Commander termed as “high risk areas” to see their level of compliance with fire safety protocols.

The Commander disclosed that there were plans to provide training for LPG attendants in the Region to equip them with the requisite skills to deal with fire incidence involving LPG.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO II), Mr Victor Fiavi, In-Charge of Transport told GNA the training was “amazing” and has broadened his knowledge and skills on how to carry out his duties in protecting lives and property.