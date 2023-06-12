Senior Tutor to contest NPP parliamentary primary in Krachi East

Mr Timothy Kwesi Koki, a senior Tutor at Dambai College of Education (DACE), has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Parliamentary Primaries in the Krachi East constituency.

He had his elementary school education at Lungni primary school and Secondary education at Yendi Secondary School, then proceeded to (Dambai Teacher Training College) now Dambai College of Education.

He received his first and Second Degrees from University of Cape Coast.

“I am clear in my mind that my intention to contest the parliamentary primaries is for God and country and if given the nod, I will use my rich expertise to work with all and sundry in the constituency and the NPP, particularly, in the grassroots to accelerate development for Krachi East,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He expressed worry about the relegation of women to the background even though they formed most of the population.

He pledged to advocate women’s empowerment, if given the nod and said it is regrettable that only a few women have benefited from MP’s packages.

Mr Koki promised to solicit the help of micro finance institutions to support women in the constituency when elected as parliamentary candidate to undertake viable economic ventures to help their families.

He assured that he would work hard in improving education, agriculture, health and the road sector if elected to parliament.

However, nominations for orphan constituencies will open on June 16, 2023, and close on July 14, 2023.