Senior Ugandan official in Rwanda to restore cordial bilateral relations

Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Special Operations and the Commander of Uganda’s Land Forces arrived in Kigali Monday for a three-day visit to restore ties between Rwanda and Uganda.

Kainerugaba was last in Rwanda on January 22 when he discussed with President Paul Kagame security issues between both countries.

Since 2019, Rwanda closed its land border with Uganda after several claims that Uganda was torturing Rwandans, accusing them of spying the country.

Rwanda said those were baseless allegations and this was followed by tensions and efforts to mediate two countries always yield little results.

After the first visit of Kainerugaba, Rwanda revised the decision and opened the border on January 31 and communities of both countries were thankful.

For the last three years, Ugandan products have been missing on the Rwandan market, which had increased prices of food commodities and hygiene and sanitation items.

Not many details were shared about Kainerugaba’s visit. However, in a recent tweet, Muhoozi who also happens to be the son of President Museveni, said he agreed with President Kagame that he should come back for a follow-up on the discussions. Enditem