UN Undersecretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday called for efforts to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

“The Iranian nuclear issue is an important non-proliferation subject, with consequences for regional and global peace and security.

In achieving the JCPOA, the concerned countries had shown that their dialogue and diplomacy, supported by a united Security Council, could forge a path to resolving this issue.

We hope that these countries and the council can do so again,” said DiCarlo, using the initials of the official name of the Iran nuclear deal.

UN non-proliferation efforts seek to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament.

These efforts have a bearing on the prevention and peaceful resolution of conflict at both regional and international levels. Full implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the deal, can contribute to regional stability, she told the Security Council in a briefing.

Regrettably, however, regional tensions have increased. The last several years witnessed attacks on critical infrastructure, heated rhetoric and the heightened risk of miscalculation, she said.

“Such actions deepen the differences related to the plan and render efforts to address other regional conflicts more difficult. We call on all concerned to avoid any actions that may result in further escalation of tensions.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has consistently underscored the importance of the JCPOA and has encouraged all states to support it.

He also believes that Iran should address concerns raised about its activities in relation to the restrictive measures, she noted.

“As we have stated before, issues not directly related to the plan should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments.”

The United Nations regrets the steps taken by the United States since May 2018 when it withdrew from the deal, as well as the steps taken by Iran since July 2019 to reduce some of its nuclear-related commitments under the deal, said DiCarlo.

The re-imposition by the United States of all its unilateral sanctions that had been lifted or waived pursuant to the deal are contrary to the goals set out in the deal and in Resolution 2231.

Steps taken by the United States not to extend waivers for the trade in oil with Iran and certain non-proliferation projects may have impeded the ability of Iran and other member states to implement certain provisions, she said.

The JCPOA was a July 2015 deal between Iran and the six world powers of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. Washington withdrew from the deal in May 2018, hampering its implementation.