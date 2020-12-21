Frank Akuffo of the Africa Connect Cycling Club in Accra emerged as the second best rider at the recently ended challenge ride last Sunday at the Accra sports stadium.

The end of month challenge ride organised by the ACCC was to unearth hidden talents among cyclists as well as promote the sports.

In an interview with the media, Frank Akuffo, stated that he is excited about the victory.

“First, I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates and coach, they made it possible for me to reach where I am today, winning silver at this event is not an easy task but I am very happy for the victory, and it has not been easy,” he said.

He added that he is determined to reach the zenith in his cycling career.

“I will keep training and keep participating in other events to stay fit and strong. My club (ACCC) has better plans for cyclists like me who want to reach the top so I won’t relax, I will keep training hard,” he added.

Frank, took home an undisclosed amount of money including other products from sponsors.

The event attracted over 100 cyclists across the region with the other winners walking home with cash prizes as well.

The Africa Connect Cycling club has lined up important events next year to lift the image of cycling in the country.