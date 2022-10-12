Sensels School Launches 25th anniversary in a grand style

Sensels Preparatory School has launched its 25th Anniversary in grand style in Accra under the theme “25 years of quality Education, Our shared responsibility.”

Since its inception in 1997, the school has made significant contributions to the Taifa community, serving as a citadel of academic and religious excellence in the area.

The school which was established in 1997, has thrived on, academic excellence, discipline, neatness, reliability, punctuality, and Godly values.

The school which began in a garage and with a magnificent edifice now has shaped the lives of 25 years worth of generations.

H.E.Amb.Rev Dr. Abena Tay CDSE, the Proprietress of Sensels School noted that the school has produced students who are now holding key positions in both public and private sectors.

According to her, they have achieved great success because we consistently rank among the top three schools in the region.

This she said, they have chalked a lot of success as we are always in the top three schools in the area. We have got the area to believe that education is the primary key to eradicating poverty.

In addition, the school will continue to produce God-fearing students with innovative ideas to contribute to socioeconomic development.

She asserted that the school is bolstering the department by providing more resources so that they can support the students in discovering their talents and preparing them for the demands of modern technology.

Regarding the school’s future, she revealed that it will serve as a hub for talent discovery and development as well as a center for academic excellence.

“However as part of the launch, the School in partnership with Breast Care International held a free health screening exercise for women in the area.

In line with the theme of the month, the school also engaged health professionals who sensitized parents mostly women on the importance of regularly undergoing breast checkups,” the United Nations Ambassador explained.

The Principal of Sensels School Mr. Sena Tay applauded teachers, as well as past and current students, for remaining steadfast over the years.

Stressing that the vision of the school is to provide affordable and quality education to the good people of Ghana.

Madam Cindy Ofori Appiah Senior Public Health Nurse, and Maternal & Child Health Advocate also seized the opportunity to educate women on the risk factors that trigger breast cancer.

According to her family history, early menstruation, late menopause, late age at first full-term pregnancy, no full-term pregnancies, toxin exposure, and hormonal therapy as among the predisposing factors that could cause breast cancer.

She also advised the general public, particularly women, to avoid smoking shisha and cigarettes because they can significantly increase the risk of breast cancer.

However, she urged women to undertake regular breast self-examination so that any abnormality could be identified early.

She also entreated Ghanaians at large to desist from taking junk foods since it is detrimental to human health.

The pupils made the ceremony memorable by entertaining the audience with a variety of cultural dances, poetry reading, and drama.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh