Sensitisation programmes held on iron exploitation in Oti Region

The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) is embarking on a five-day stakeholders’ engagement tour in iron host communities in the Oti Region.

It involved members of the governing board and management of GIISDEC and some investors, which formed part of efforts to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between GIISDEC, stakeholders, potential investors and host communities.

Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Board Chairman of GIISDEC, is leading the team and expected to hold sensitisation programmes.

The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Corporation Act 988, 2019 has mandated GIISDEC to collaborate with the private sector to explore and mine iron ore and steel for sustainable development.

GIISDEC has received interests from both foreign and local investors and is currently in partnership with some of private companies including Emaland, GEM Global, Star Steels, Q3, PlanetOne limited, B5 Plus limited among others to develop iron ore mines in the country.

The 10 iron blocks in the Oti region have been assigned to them for the commencement of Mineral Resource Estimation.

Mineral resource estimation determines the quantity and quality of an ore deposit and its estimated economic value.

The stakeholders’ engagement is a critical component of GIISDEC’s mining operations in host communities.

It helps in understanding the key challenges, issues and interests and managing their expectations.

The five-day tour began with a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Regional Coordinating Council of the Oti Region by the GIISDEC board and team.

The traditional leaders and opinion leaders in the Region were called upon to support the exploration of the iron ore in commercial quantities.

Some dignitaries in attendance include paramount chiefs of Akroso, Akpafu, Santrokofi, Asato, Buem Bodada; Apesokubi and Bonwiri Traditional Council.