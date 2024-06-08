Sensitization Campaign On Births And Deaths Registration Launched

In a significant event held at the Guggisberg Hall, Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa on June 7th, 2024, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Presidential Advisor, spearheaded the launch and handover of the sensitization campaign for the Births and Deaths Registry combined Maternal and Child Health Record Books.

The occasion brought together various stakeholders, including government officials, health professionals, representatives from the Public Sector Reform Secretariat, and members of the media.

Addressing the Audience: In his remarks, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo expressed his delight at being part of the event, emphasizing the importance of improving data coverage on infant births and foetal deaths for the nation’s development.

He commended the Births and Deaths Registry for its commendable performance in recent years, citing factors such as decentralized operations, enhanced staff capacity, harmonized registration systems, and legislative support.

Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP):

Hon. Osafo-Maafo highlighted the role of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) under the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor, supported by the World Bank, in driving efficiency and accountability in public service delivery.

He underscored how this initiative facilitated collaboration between the Births and Deaths Registry and the Ghana Health Service to improve the notification of births and deaths processes, leading to the introduction of the revised Maternal and Child Health Record Book.

Significance of the Maternal and Child Health Record Book.

The revised Maternal and Child Health Record Book, according to Hon. Osafo-Maafo, serves as a vital home-based health record for mothers, newborns, and children, containing essential information to promote and maintain their health.

He emphasized its role in capturing data for national planning and socio-economic development, particularly through the notification of births and foetal deaths.

Launch of the Sensitization Campaign:

The event also marked the official launch of the sensitization campaign on births and deaths registration, aiming to educate the public, including the media, on the importance of timely registration.

Hon. Osafo-Maafo reiterated the continuous nature of institutional reform and expressed confidence in sustaining and improving the gains achieved through the PSRRP.

Acknowledgments and Appreciation:

Hon. Osafo-Maafo extended his appreciation to key stakeholders, including the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor, and the Public Sector Reform for Results Project.

He also thanked the World Bank for its support and emphasized the collaborative effort behind the success of the sensitization campaign.

Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo officially launched the sensitization campaign on births and deaths registration, urging all stakeholders to actively participate in promoting timely registration for the benefit of the nation.

On her part, Ms. Henrietta Lamptey, the Acting Registrar of Births and Deaths, emphasized the importance of this event in ensuring compliance with statutory provisions outlined in the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2020 (Act 1027).

“The Maternal and Child Health Record Book serves as a pivotal tool in enhancing collaboration between the Births and Deaths Registry and the Ghana Health Service for the timely registration of births and deaths. Its streamlined process aims to facilitate the issuance of birth certificates and the acquisition of Ghana National Identification Numbers at birth, ensuring inclusivity for every child across Ghana.”

Recognizing the significance of accurate data in national developmental planning, Dr. Fofie of the Ghana Health Service stressed the importance of registering foetal deaths to inform effective public policy development and decision-making.

The sensitization materials developed with support from the World Bank aim to educate the public on their role in births and deaths registration, particularly regarding foetal deaths.

The handover of the Maternal and Child Health Record Book to the Ghana Health Service signifies a step forward in ensuring efficient registration processes, supported by comprehensive sensitization and public education initiatives.

This collaborative effort, she said, sets the stage for enhanced data accuracy and citizen engagement, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare and socio-economic development.

The event concluded with a lineup of insightful activities to commemorate this milestone achievement, leaving lasting memories of progress and collaboration in the field of maternal and child health.

The event concluded with a sense of optimism and determination to achieve universal coverage for births registration, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.