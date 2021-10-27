Sensitization to proceed ‘Operation clean your frontage’ – Minister

Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has revealed that the ‘operation clean your frontage’ policy would commence by February 1st, 2022, after all the necessary sensitizations with the key stakeholder including the public have been done.

Mr Quartey stated that by the time the policy takes off in full force, every arrangement would have been put in place to ensure its sustainability.

He noted that the operation clean your frontage was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city in the West African sub-region by the end of his tenure in office.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister stated at the launch of the government’s latest flagship programme ‘Operation Clean your Frontage’ at the independence square Accra, by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Quartey said about 3,500 youth would be recruited as a city response team to take care of sanitation issues within their operational areas in the region.

He further added that adequate preparation has been put in place to ensure that the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) receive haulage trucks for refuse collection.

He charged the MMDCEs to ensure that sanitation service providers emptied the refuse bins promptly, saying, such actions would help deal with the sanitation issues within their jurisdictions.

Mr Quartey again hinted those measures would be put in place to ensure that all commercial vehicles within the Greater Accra Region have refuse bins in it for passengers to dump their refuse in rather than throw it onto the streets.