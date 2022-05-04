Separate Ramadan Prayers Held In Ho

The Ho Muslim community on Tuesday held their Ramadan prayers separately in the Volta Regional capital to mark the end of a 30-day fasting.

Alhaji Alpha Anas Hamidu, Regional Imam, commanded one group at the Nuriya Islamic Basic School park, while Alhaji Muniru, son of the immediate past Imam led another group to observe the break of fast at another location.

Mr. Divine Komla Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who attended both events, commended the peaceful conduct, and asked that the pursuit of peaceful cohesion be sustained.

The Ho central mosque for some few years now had been closed down due to misunderstanding, and the MCE assured that all efforts were underway to ensuring the prayer centre was reopened.

He however cautioned factions and individuals fueling the strife, and said the law would be applied to such entities when found.

Meanwhile, the disagreement had attracted the attention of several stakeholders including authorities of the Asogli State, who had sanctioned series of meetings with leaders of both sides in efforts to end the strife.

The National Chief Imam had also ruled on the matter, and both sides are expected to comply with the decision.