Separatist commander among six killed in Cameroon’s Anglophone region

Cameroonian troops have killed six separatist fighters in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, a senior military official said on Saturday.

Among those killed was a separatist commander who identified himself as “general cross and die”, Brigadier General Valere Nka, commander of the 5th Joint Military Region with command post in Bamenda, chief town of the Northwest region told reporters in Bamenda.

He said, the commander and five other separatist fighters were killed in separate military operations on Friday in the localities of Bali and Mankon of the region.

“The military is intensifying operations in the region to bring peace,” Nka said and added that the separatist commander was responsible for several attacks on civilians and military positions in the region.

In 2017, separatists in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions proclaimed the “independence” of the regions from the majority French-speaking Cameroon.

They have been clashing with government forces since then. Enditem