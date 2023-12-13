Separatist fighters kill eco-guard in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region

Separatist fighters have killed an eco-guard in Cameroon’s Anglophone region of Southwest, according to local authorities.

Zachary Inyang Ekpe, traditional leader of Ekon 1 village, said the fighters invaded the village Friday where Korup National Park is located and attacked villagers and forest guards.

One eco-guard was killed, and two others were tortured, Ekpe said in a statement made public Sunday night.

Korup National Park is one of Africa’s oldest and richest tropical forests known for its floral and faunal diversity.

The authorities added that the government has assigned several guards to secure the park in Southwest Province. Northwest and Southwest are Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions where separatists want to create an independent state.