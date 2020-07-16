A septuagenarian, Mr Phanuel Ameko was saved by a health agent at the Adaklu Kodzobi Local Authority School registration centre when he collapsed in the queue and had to be revived.

Mr Mavis Amedzoku, a health agent at the centre, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said the man in his 70s fell down while in the queue for the aged and was resuscitated.

She said Mr Ameko was giving first aid and tested for malaria. Mr. Ameko was attended to by the registration officials after he regained consciousness.

Mr Prosper Kumah, a party agent, complained about the large number of inhabitants in the many communities under the Centre.

“I doubt if everybody can be registered within the six days because the queue is getting longer each day,” he said.

Some of the satellite communities include Kodzobi Ando, Areas 52 and 53, University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The GNA observed that there was order at the centre as seats were provided for all amidst strict social distancing.

