Sequans Debuts 5G-Enhanced IoT Chips to Ease 4G Transition

Semiconductor firm Sequans Communications unveiled its next-generation cellular IoT chips at Mobile World Congress 2025 this week, targeting industries seeking to future-proof devices amid the global shift from 4G to 5G networks.

The new Calliope 3 and Monarch 3 chips, backed by France’s 2030 innovation grant, promise improved power efficiency and cost savings while supporting the emerging 5G eRedCap (Reduced Capability) standard tailored for IoT ecosystems.

The chips aim to address a critical hurdle for IoT adoption: balancing longevity with evolving connectivity demands. Calliope 3, designed as an upgrade to its LTE Cat 1bis predecessor, integrates 5G eRedCap to bolster data speeds for applications like fleet tracking and security systems. Monarch 3, building on LTE-M/NB-IoT technology, targets ultra-low-power use cases such as smart meters and medical devices. Both retain hardware and software compatibility with earlier models, easing transitions for manufacturers.

“This isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a bridge,” Sequans CEO Georges Karam told attendees at MWC. “By embedding 5G eRedCap now, we’re ensuring IoT deployments won’t become obsolete as networks evolve.”

Industry analysts echoed the strategic timing. With major carriers like Verizon and Vodafone phasing out 2G/3G services, IoT developers face pressure to adopt 4G/5G solutions without inflating costs or battery drain. Dan Shey, Vice President at ABI Research, noted, “5G eRedCap chips reduce device complexity by 30% compared to standard 5G modules. For massive IoT deployments—think agriculture sensors or asset trackers—that’s a game-changer in scalability.”

Sequans’ rollout, however, comes with a caveat: samples won’t ship until 2026, leaving competitors like Sony’s Altair division and Nordic Semiconductor a window to advance rival offerings. Critics also highlight lingering uncertainties around global 5G eRedCap adoption, though the standard gained momentum after 3GPP’s Release 18 specifications locked in broader industry support last year.

The French firm’s bet hinges on its legacy in low-power IoT silicon. Monarch-series chips already underpin over 20 million smart meters worldwide, while Calliope drives Telefónica’s Madrid-based smart city grid. By embedding 5G eRedCap early, Sequans aims to position itself as a transition partner for risk-averse sectors like healthcare, where device lifespans often exceed a decade.

At MWC, the company demoed a Monarch 3 prototype in a wearable glucose monitor, showcasing a 40% power reduction over LTE-M models. “Hospitals can’t afford to retrofit devices every two years,” explained Karam. “We’re giving them a 5G path that’s as energy-frugal as today’s LPWAN solutions.”

While 5G’s role in IoT has long been debated—critics argue LTE-M suffices for most applications—Sequans’ push reflects a broader industry pivot. Market researcher Omdia forecasts 5G IoT connections will surge from 17 million in 2025 to 116 million by 2030, driven by smart factories and automated logistics.

For now, Sequans’ challenge lies in execution. The 2026 sample timeline risks being outpaced by faster-moving rivals, and macroeconomic headwinds could delay carrier eRedCap rollouts. Still, as Karam left the MWC stage, one message resonated: in the marathon to connect billions of IoT devices, Sequans is betting that gradual, backward-compatible upgrades will win over flashy overhauls.

The chips will be on display at MWC through March 6, with detailed specs available at Sequans’ booth in Hall 5. Whether they become the de facto choice for a 5G transition—or a cautionary tale of early-market gambles—remains to be seen.