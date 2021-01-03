dpa/GNA – Serbia put the new Balkan Stream pipeline into operation on Friday, with President Aleksandar Vucic taking part in the launch ceremony, according to local media outlets.

The 403-kilometre-long Balkan Stream, an offshoot of the Turkish Stream pipeline, enables Russian natural gas to be transported through Turkey and Bulgaria via Serbia to Hungary, where it can be sent to other Central European networks.

The pipeline runs from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

As part of the Turkish Stream network, it serves – like the Nord Stream pipeline – to bring Russian gas to Central and Western Europe while bypassing Ukraine.