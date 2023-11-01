Serbian president dissolves parliament, calls for parliamentary elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed a decree on Wednesday to dissolve the parliament based on the government’s proposal, and scheduled extraordinary parliamentary elections for Dec. 17.

After signing the decree at the president’s office, Vucic invited all citizens and politicians to take part in these elections.

“We live in times that are difficult for the whole world, in a time of global challenges, wars and conflicts, in a time in which us all must be united in the fight to preserve the vital national and state interests of the Republic of Serbia,” he said.

On Monday, the government sent a reasoned proposal to Vucic to dissolve the parliament elected on April 3, 2022. It said that there had been recent requests from a section of the public to call for new, extraordinary elections of deputies, and that some of the opposition political parties had submitted such a request to the president in September 2023.

In addition to the extraordinary parliamentary elections, early polls will also be held on the same day for the City Assembly of Belgrade and 64 other municipalities.