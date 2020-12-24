Serbia on Thursday officially launched its coronavirus vaccination programme, with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and a member of the epidemic crisis management group, Darija Kisic-Tepavcevic, taking the first shots.

“I want to personally demonstrate that the vaccine is safe,” Kisic-Tepavcevic said in an interview with the state broadcaster RTS.

In its initial acquisition of vaccines, Serbia acquired 4,875 units of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The first round of shots will be distributed to people in nursing homes.

According to the national coronavirus dashboard, Serbia on Wednesday reported 4,426 new infections over the previous 24 hours, with 51 deaths. The country has 6.9 million inhabitants.