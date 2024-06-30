Serbia’s Pavel Federov Triumphs Over Ghana’s Faisal Abubakari at IBA Champions Night

In a gripping showdown at IBA Champions Night, Pavel Federov of Serbia won in the men’s 63.5kg against Ghana’s Faisal Abubakari. Federov, known for his strategic footwork, effectively dodged Abubakar’s attacks and showcased superior accuracy with his strikes throughout the fight.

Despite being perceived as more passive, Federov’s precision punches proved decisive against Abubakari, who, despite throwing more punches, struggled to land significant hits.

The event, hosted by the International Boxing Association (IBA), featured standout performances like Pavel Sosulin’s undefeated streak, which saw him secure his fourth consecutive victory under the IBA Champions Night banner.

Tonight, Sosulin showcased his dominance in an eight-round 71kg contest against Uzbekistan’s Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, solidifying his position as a formidable force in professional boxing.