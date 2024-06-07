Serene Insurance and UGMC Collaborates to Celebrate International Day for Nurses and Midwives

Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group in collaboration with the University of Ghana Medical Centre(UGMC) have celebrated this year’s International Day of Nurses and Midwives in Accra.

The annual event seeks to recognized the immense contributions of nurses and midwives for their commitment to the health care delivery of the country

It was held on the theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future- The Economic Power of Care” and that of the Midwives 2024 was also on the theme, Midwives: A Vital Climate Solution.

Line up of activities to celebrate the occasion includes, official launch of the event, health screening exercise, public lecture, panel discussion, dinner and awards night.

In an address, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Serene Insurance, Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong commanded nurses and midwives and students of the two bodies for their significant role in delivering quality health care across the country.

She said the works of nurses and midwives in the country`s health care systems have tremendously impact on the lives of patients, particularly mothers and children thus applauded them including those on retirement for their unflinching support and dedication to duty concerning the health of patients.

On her, part, the Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Mrs. Judith Asiamah said inspite of work pressure in the various hospitals nurses and midwives continue to deliver excellence in the hospitals, adding that they will uphold and exhibit high ethical values and standards by caring for patients particularly pregnant women and those on post- natal services.

In a remark, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr. Anim Boamah urged management and staff of the hospital to participate in all the line- up of activities to make the event a memorable occasion on the calender of UGMC.

Report by Ben LARYEA