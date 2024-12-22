Serene Insurance Hosts Annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group, recently held its second Annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, bringing together the management of the company and the inmates of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The event, which celebrated the birth of Christ and the salvation it symbolizes, also served as a platform to raise awareness about mental health and promote well-being.

As part of the event, Serene Insurance made a significant donation worth GH¢100,000 to support mental health care at the hospital. The donation included a range of essential items such as toiletries, foodstuffs, and drinks, aimed at improving the daily lives of the inmates.

Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, CEO of Serene Insurance, highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to the hospital. Over the past year, Serene Insurance has contributed to the hospital through infrastructure renovations, quarterly investments, and regular visits. Boampong emphasized the company’s role in reducing stigma and discrimination related to mental health, while also increasing awareness of the support available for those in need. “This annual Carol Service has become an integral part of Serene Insurance’s corporate social responsibility initiative. It allows us to give back to the community in a meaningful way during the festive season,” she said.

Eric Seddy Kutortse, Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, affirmed that the annual event will continue to be celebrated with the inmates and management of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital each year. He stressed the importance of prioritizing mental health checks to prevent adverse effects on vulnerable populations.

Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, Medical Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, expressed gratitude for Serene Insurance’s continued support. “We have seen tremendous support from the company, and it is heartwarming that they continue to prioritize the welfare of the inmates,” he noted.

Rev. Dr. Sylvanus Amegashiti-Elorm, Corporate Chaplain of First Sky Group, encouraged the congregation to show love and compassion toward individuals facing mental health challenges. “As we celebrate the birth of Christ, it is vital that we extend love, especially to the vulnerable, including the inmates of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. Such love reflects God’s desire for us to care for one another,” he said.

The event underscored Serene Insurance’s dedication to fostering mental health awareness and supporting the well-being of those in need, particularly during the holiday season.