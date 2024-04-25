Serene Insurance Renews Commitment To Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Serene Insurance Ghana Limited, a leading and fastest-growing insurance company in Ghana, has renewed its commitment to the annual Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, fixed for August 3, 2024.

The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon will witness the finest athletes across Ghana and Africa as they compete for more than GHC 50,000 in cash prizes.

Serene Insurance would provide insurance coverage for all participants in the race, a running vest for over 500 athletes, and an undisclosed cash package.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents Consult, organizers of the event expressed their appreciation to the company for their support, adding that it would motivate athletes to put up their best performance.

He thanked Serene Insurance Company for their continuous support for the marathon, which is part of celebrations to mark this year’s Homowo festival.

Mr. Senyo Penni noted that this year’s race would see a massive improvement in terms of the safety and security of athletes.

Mr. Penni disclosed the formal launch of this year’s Marathon would be held in May to herald the commencement of activities leading to the climax.

Nana Yaw Owusu Dwomoh – General Manager in charge of Business Development and Marketing said his outfit was committed to the annual race hence the need to renew the relationship.

He noted that they were looking forward to a great event this year, as the annual marathon features in their annual activities.

The 2024 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would begin at the Accra Sports Stadium through some principal streets and end at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Source: Willie Ezah