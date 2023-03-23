SERG Congratulates Peter Mbah, Alex Otti And Francis Nwifuru On Their Electoral Victory

Pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has congratulated the newly elected governors of Abia State, Alex Otti, and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, as well as Hon Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, for their respective victory at the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Mbah, as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Enugu State and Mr Otti as the winner of the governorship polls in Abia State.

While Mr Mbah polled a total of 160,895 valid votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 157,552 votes.

On the other hand, Mr Otti, a former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, scored 175,467 votes to defeat his closest contender and immediate-past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Okey Ahaiwe of the PDP, who polled 88,529 votes.

The group equally congratulated the Governor-elect in Ebonyi State, Hon Nwifuru, who was on Monday declared the winner of the governorship election in the state. The incumbent Speaker of the State House of Assembly garnered a total of 199,131 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Ifeanyi Odii of the PDP, got a total of 80,191 votes.

The SERG in a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, urged the Governors-elect to focused on delivering on their electoral promises and service to the people who elected them.

“With the respective victory of Chief Alex Otti, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, and Dr Peter Mbah, the people have spoken loud and clear in the three South East states.

“What is left is for the newly elected Chief Executives to roll up their sleeves and hit the ground running as soon as they are sworn-in.

“For us, this is a call to duty and the trust of the electorates must not be taken for granted by the newly elected leaders.

“South East requires special attention in areas of security of lives and property as well as infrastructure development.

“We therefore call on all the newly Governors of South East to come together irrespective of party affiliations to ensure that they dialogue with the youths in the zone and find a lasting peace for even development of the South East region”, the SERG stated.