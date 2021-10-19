Serie A boss wants lifelong stadium bans for racist fans

Italy’s Serie A wants to take tougher action against racist fans and permanently ban them from football stadiums.

This was announced by league boss Paolo Dal Pino on Rai radio.

Italian football has long had a major problem with racism.

“We are working on an agreement on lifetime bans for those who are guilty of racism, not just for one stadium but for all,” Dal Pino said.

He has proposed installing a “respect room” next to the video assistant, where racist acts will be recorded.