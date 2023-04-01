Serious challenges affecting quality of care in Early Childhood Education centres in N/R

A monitoring visit to some Early Childhood Education centres in the Northern Region has revealed serious challenges, affecting the quality of care offered children at that level.

The challenges identified included inadequate furniture, small classroom sizes, poor ventilation of classrooms, inadequate teaching and learning materials as well as inexperienced staff.

The schools visited included Kukuo Zion Day Care Centre, Bagabaga Demonstration Kindergarten A and B, Iqra Islamic International School, Greater Heights International School, Kalpohin SDA Kindergarten, and Wulensi Irrishadiya E/A Kindergarten.

The monitoring visit was carried out by members of the Northern Regional Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Committee.

The report of the monitoring visit was presented during a meeting of members of the Committee in Tamale.

Members of the Committee, after discussing the report, appealed to the government to prioritise ECE by providing standard learning space for ECE in the region.

Hajia Sherifa Gyimah, Deputy Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, who represented Northern Regional Coordinating Director during the meeting, acknowledged the situation saying it demanded urgent attention.

Mrs Linda Amoah, Northern Regional Education Officer in-charge of Girls’ Education expressed need to recruit teachers, who had ECE background to teach at the ECE level to ensure quality delivery.

Mrs Ushama Gombilla, Head of Programmes for Child Rights and Protection at the Department of Social Welfare called for measures to guarantee the protection and safety of children at the ECE centres.

Meanwhile, members of the Committee would from April 11 to April 20, visit all the districts in the region to ascertain challenges confronting the ECE sector, and present a report on the situation to engage duty-bearers on the need to address the situation.