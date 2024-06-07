Serllin Aims to Ignite the Music Scene with Unique Melodies

Serllin, an African artist known for pushing the boundaries of sound and style, is set to make waves with his innovative musical approach.

Seamlessly blending Afrobeats and afropop rhythms with elements of Hip-Hop and Amapiano, Serllin creates a distinct and captivating sound.

Born Igbikbo Godswill Ibiteme on February 15th in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, Serllin is a talented singer, songwriter, rapper, and performing artist. His passion for experimentation has led him to craft a unique fusion that transcends traditional genre limitations. His captivating lyrics and melodies take listeners on a journey through the rich cultural heritage of African music, while his innovative approach is forging a new path for African music on the global stage.

Serllin’s 2024 debut single, “Wonderland,” has already created a buzz, introducing his distinctive sound to new audiences and establishing him as a rising star in the music industry.