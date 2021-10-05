Service Disruption Caused by Configuration Changes on Backbone Routers – Facebook

The disruption in Facebook’s operation was caused by configuration changes on backbone routers, according to the company’s engineers.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt,” the engineers said in a statement on Facebook’s website.

“Our services are now back online and we’re actively working to fully return them to regular operations. We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change,” the statement said.

