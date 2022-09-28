Service personnel advised to consider investing into themselves

Mr Lawrence Nyalemegbe, the former Oti/Volta Regional President of the National Service Personnel’s Association (NASPA), has called on all service personnel to consider investing into themselves before and after service.

This they could do by engaging in entrepreneurship skills or in an agriculture firm since the job market in the government sector was chocked.

Speaking at this year’s NASPA week celebration in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region, dubbed; “Harnessing the Potential of The Youth Towards Food and Nutritional Security in Post COVID-Ghana “, he said the government sector was chocked hence youth must have plan B for their future to avoid disappointment.

According to him, every human being must have more than two plans for him or herself so that if one could not work, the other is considered.

He therefore appealed to all National service personnel who have completed their service successfully to engage in skill training.

The chair for the occasion Osman Abdul Salam has said, many of the youths after university never consider skill training or family businesses as anything valuable but wait for the white-collar job which is not easy to get.

He is therefore appealing to the youths never to undermine skills training and Entrepreneurship because that is the easiest way to survive in the current economic system, we are in.

The president of NASPA Nkwanta South Municipality, Mr. Opoku Agyeman Nathaniel also pleaded with all financial firm in the country to support them whenever they need financial support to start their own businesses.

Meanwhile, the week-long celebration was climaxed with donations to Obanda Junior High school where boxes of sanitary pads were given out to the young girls.

The association has also helped some members with their birth certificates and working in their regional offices.