Serwaa Amihere is Drews Pharmacy’s new brand ambassador

Drews Pharmaceutical Company, a rapidly expanding pharmacy located in Ghana, has enlisted award-winning broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, as its new brand ambassador while unveiling a new product, BB Nutricals Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules, a dietary supplement.

BB Nutricals Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules contain Bioperine, cayenne pepper, lemon peel, and inulin prebiotic, ingredients which help with skin exfoliation, support the immune system, curb excessive appetite, and improve digestion. The product is approved by the Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The ambassadorial partnership aims to promote the brand and raise consumer awareness about health and self-care, especially for individuals trying to maintain good health while balancing their busy work schedules.

Speaking at the unveiling event which came off at the Pharmacy’s location in Lapaz, Accra, Managing Director of Drews Pharmacy, Andrew Kojo Kyere, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying that the deal would help Drews Pharmacy connect with its customers by leveraging Serwaa Amihere’s values, personality, and commitment to maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“Serwaa is an entrepreneur, an influencer and a media personality who has been able to maintain a good, healthy and balanced life. When we look at the type of schedule that she has, it is a very busy one and you are not always able to have a balanced system whiles working such schedules.

This is where the BB Nutricals Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules come in to help you achieve balance and a healthy lifestyle whiles you juggle to become the best in your career path. The product helps boost your immune systems, curbs appetite and improves digestion,” he explained.

Mr. Kyere emphasised that the partnership with Serwaa would educate people about the importance of good health and position Drews Pharmacy’s products as the go-to choice for sustainable and long-term healthcare.

He also stated that the ultimate goal is to make Drews Pharmacy a household name in healthcare, whiles speaking of plans for a nationwide expansion.

“Now we only have one branch in Lapaz, but the goal is to have branches across the nation. For starters, we would want to be in at least 10 regions out of the 16 in the country in three years,” he added.

Mr. Kyere stated that Drews Pharmacy leverages technology to serve its clients through its mobile app, MedAid, and user-friendly website, www.drewspharmacygh.com, beyond its location at Lapaz.

“We leverage technology a lot. Our app is on Google Play Store and Apple Store as well. We also wholesale some products and serve as sole distributors of the BB Nutricals Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules in Ghana. We work with a range of pharmacies to make the product available to all,” he said.

Serwaa Amihere expressed gratitude for the opportunity to become an ambassador for Drews Pharmacy and promised to use her platform and personality to educate people about living a healthy life by taking BB Nutricals Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules as an immune booster to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“Maintaining a balanced life amidst the busy schedules of work can sometimes be demanding and difficult, but with products such as the BB Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules, you can achieve the goal of having a healthy balanced life. I will do my best to use my channel to educate on the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle because it is important,” she said.

Andrew Kojo Kyere, Managing Director of Drews Pharmacy, left with Serwaa Amihere, right signing the agreement

Andrew Kojo Kyere, Managing Director of Drews Pharmacy, left with Serwaa Amihere, right, with the agreement signed

Andrew Kojo Kyere, Managing Director of Drews Pharmacy

Serwaa Amihere displaying the product