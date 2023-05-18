Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS Appeals for Support to Improve Facilities

Serwaa Kesse Girls’ Senior High School (SEKESS) at Duayaw Nkwanta of Tano North Municipality is appealing for assistance in enhancing its facilities.

The Headmistress, Ms. Yaa Serwaa, is specifically requesting the construction of a modern laboratory for effective teaching and learning, particularly for Home Economics students.

Currently, these students are using an old and dilapidated library room, which poses risks and is inadequate for practical sessions.

During the school’s maiden speech and prize-giving day, Ms. Serwaa expressed her concerns about the lack of an assembly hall and insufficient staff bungalows.

The absence of a proper assembly hall forces students to stand during events and visits, while limited staff accommodation hampers effective student supervision.

The school’s road network also requires urgent upgrading, especially in the rainy season when movement becomes risky and difficult due to muddy conditions.

Ms. Serwaa also highlighted the need for completion of an abandoned dormitory project, which was intended to alleviate overcrowding in existing dormitories.

Despite these challenges, SEKESS has achieved notable success in various fields, including winning national debate competitions and the 2022 National Business Pitch Championship.

The school has also excelled in STEM innovation and renewable energy challenges.

The Headmistress expressed gratitude to individuals and organizations that have contributed to the school’s development, acknowledging their significant role in bringing the institution this far.