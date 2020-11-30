Priscilla Serwaa Manu , a nurse from Mampong Nursing Training School is the newly crowned Queen of Miss Health Ghana.

It was a tale of beauty and elegance at this year’s grand finale held at the GNAT Hall, as Serwaa Manu saw off competition from nine other finalists to win herself a brand new 2017 Hyundai Accent as well as securing a one-year health ambassadorial deal.

Akambey Awontemi Isabella, a medical student at the University of Development Studies was the first runner-up for this year’s competition while Gracia Helarie Fraikue, a student of the University of Health and Allied Sciences was adjuged the second runner-up.

This year’s pageantry held under the theme “Creating Awareness on Mental Health” saw finalists undertake a “Beauty for Health project” which highlights the shortfalls in matters concerning healthy living in series of presentations.

Speaking at the finals, Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pagentry said the Miss Health Ghana platform was geared towards empowering young beautiful Ghanaian ladies in changing the narrative against the stereotyping of persons who are not mentally stable.

“I want to first all of commend health practitioners who have aided the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

“This year’s has been very challenging but am delighted to have led the organization of the paegent and I want to thank team members and sponsors who have supported this course.

“Creating awareness on mental health is a collective fight for all but we as health practitioners are doing our best in taking a positive actions towards changing the narrative and I believe this pagentry will spearhead this campaign in coming years,” she said.

As election approaches, she urged Ghanaians to maintain the peace we are enjoying despite our political differences and hopes the elections would be one of the peaceful elections in Ghana’s history.

This year’s pageant is sponsored by Fly Zone Ghana, Adonko Next Level, Blag Ghana Limited, Bela Aqua Mineral Water, Okuma Hotels, Slim Right, Asuavo Security among other partners.