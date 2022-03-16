SES HD PLUS Ghana To Embark On FeeliFeeli Experience With HD Quality TV

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, will embark on a tour to bring the FeeliFeeli experience of HD quality TV viewing closer to people’s homes.

These roadshows, dubbed: “HD+ Keteke”, will feature an HD+ branded truck led by the Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobetu and supported by popular musicians such as Mr Drew, Amerado Burner and others.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Madam Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, Marketing Manager of SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited said the HD+ Keteke roadshow would commence on March 18, 2022 in Techiman and then close its first season in Kumasi by the end of May 2022.

The HD+ Keteke roadshow, which starts in Techiman on March 18, will move to Takoradi on April 15, 2022 and closes its first season in Kumasi on May 20 2022.

It said for those who love HD content, these roadshows come at an opportune time, as they would be able to enjoy 40 per cent discounts when purchasing the HD+ Decoder during this period.

The statement said with the HD+ Decoder customers get features such as the ability to pause, record and rewind live TV.

“You can also watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS mobile app on mobile phone and tablets with free data that is provided,” it added.

It said as the HD+ Service delivers crystal clear high-definition pictures, the HD+ Keteke roadshow was set to thrill TV viewers it comes into contact with.

Madam Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS Ghana said “we have received positive response from the public since HD+ began operations in Ghana.”

Over 40,000 homes already enjoy their favourite channels in high-definition quality via the HD+ service.

She said with the exciting line up of celebrities, musicians and a drama troupe, the tour promised to be fun and exciting as “we get closer to TV homes to share the story about how HD+ is delivering world class TV viewing experiences to TV homes in Ghana.”

The tour will start with a float through the principal streets of towns visited during the day and will be climaxed with a musical concert later in the evening.