Set out pre-requisite experience for licenses-Rev Lawrence Tetteh

Ghana must set prerequisite experience and education level for acquisition of drivers’ license, the Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach has stated.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh said education with experience make drivers to be abreast with the traffic laws which helped to reduce road crashes.

“Once you don’t know the rules and you don’t have basic education, the tendency of causing accidents is higher and about 50 per cent of the drivers do not understand road signs,” he added.

Speaking at the Tema Ghana News Agency and the MTTD Road safety campaign platform, Rev Lawrence Tetteh who is also a renowned International Evangelist called for holistic action from all stakeholders to reduce road crashes.

The Tema GNA and MTTD Road Safety Project seek to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers especially of the tenets of road safety regulations.

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, who is also a researcher in Economics and International Relations condemned the attitude of some drivers, who try to exhibit their driving skills on the road.

“The road is not for exhibition, motor sports have designated roads not on national motorways and highways, we must learn the rudiment of driving,” stressing “this nonsense must stop,” he said.

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh noted that, vehicular transport was what made it possible for people to be conveyed from one place to the other as such; “there must be discipline among vehicle users to curb road crashes in the country”.

He expressed concern about number of defective vehicular machines which did not pass road worthiness on the roads transporting people from one place to the other.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager called for tolerance on the road, noting that “some drivers ply the road as if they are on suicide mission, speeding, unnecessary maneuvering from one lane to the other without giving others signals”.

He attributed the increasing road fatalities to, “suicide drivers and suicide pedestrians,” who put their lives and that of other road users at risk – they drive to either the morgue or to the accident wards through the operating theater.

“We must abort all suicide missions on the road as drivers or pedestrian, let us all join the campaign to educate all road users to tolerate other users, passengers also have a responsibility to check speeding commercial drivers”.

Mr Ameyibor cited motorbike riders as major nuisances as they mostly did not comply with driving rules and regulations.

He also expressed concern about the attitude of some drivers towards riders who obeyed the rules and moved ahead in the traffic and stressed that riders were not supposed to ride at the edge of the road and in other circumstance, they put their lives in danger by riding in between the lanes which is also killing them.