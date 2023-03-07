Seth Kwame Acheampong calls for unity for economic development

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister has urged Ghanaians to protect the prevailing peace and stability of the country for development and national cohesion.

No country can develop or grow economically without peaceful coexistence among its population, he said and added that it was a great value in all walks of life.

The Regional Minister was speaking at the 66th Independence Day celebration held in Koforidua on the theme: ” Our unity, strength, our purpose.”

He said ” Ghana is a multi – cultural and multi – ethnic society. We have different festivals, fashions and lifestyles. Despite all these difference, Ghana remains one nation; It seems as if the whole country is bound with an invisible common thread.” “Unity in strength means staying united in all situations.”

Highlighting on measures put in place by the government in developing the country, Mr Acheampong said through the Free Senior High School policy, more students were now in school.

Again the implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education that gives opportunity for hand – on – learning with real world applications was on course and many schools were being brought on board, he indicated.

He said another key sector such as the Ghana Health Service, Agriculture Department and Energy sector were also receiving equal attention to ensure that we do not deviate from the path of development.

Activities lined up for the independence anniversary celebration in Koforidua were march past, gymnastics and cadet display.

Ghana’s Independence Day is celebrated annually on March 06, nationwide.

This year’s celebration drew 10 officers and 248 men from the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Immigration Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to the event ground.

Also 15 basic schools (public and private) and five Senior High Schools participated in the march past.

Oti Boateng Senior High School emerged the winner of the march past for the secondary level, Aggrey Memorial Development Centre – Adweso won first for the basic level, and New Juaben Senior High School – Army won the best cadet corp.

The winners were given certificates of participation and trophy as a token of victory. Chiefs and elders of New Juaben Traditional Council were there to grace the occasion.

According to history, the Gold Coast ( now known as Ghana) gained independence from the British on March 06, 1957. Ghana became a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and was led to independence by Dr Osaagyefo Kwame Nkrumah who transformed the country into a republic, with himself as President.