Seth Terkper Calls for Reforms in Ghana’s Free SHS Programme

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has raised significant concerns over the sustainability of Ghana’s Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, urging the government to adopt a more fiscally manageable approach.

Terkper proposed that Ghana could take inspiration from models in Europe and the United States, where free secondary education is offered only to day students, while boarding schools are reserved for those who can afford the costs or receive scholarships.

Introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2017, the Free SHS programme has already cost the country an estimated GH₵9.9 billion. Speaking on TV3 on Friday, December 13, Terkper questioned how the incoming Mahama government would generate the necessary revenue to fund such large-scale programmes, particularly if it follows through on its promise to abolish several taxes, including the controversial e-levy.

Terkper pointed out that while secondary education is free in countries like the US and those in Europe, it primarily applies to day schools. “In the US, the best the government does is providing yellow buses to transport students,” he noted, suggesting that Ghana could implement a similar model. “Why do we think we should support Free SHS without any restrictions? The government should not be responsible for covering all the costs, especially when the elite can afford private education or scholarships,” he added, recalling concerns raised in 2018 when GH₵2.2 billion in bonds were used to support the programme.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, expressed doubts about the fiscal feasibility of the incoming Mahama administration’s revenue generation, particularly given its manifesto pledge to abolish several taxes, including the e-levy, COVID levy, and others. Jackson questioned how the government would manage economic growth and development if such revenue sources were removed.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama promised to scrap these taxes within his first 100 days in office, citing their burden on Ghanaians. However, Jackson warned that removing these levies without an alternative revenue stream would lead to significant challenges for the government. “Let us not be mistaken,” he said. “If these taxes go, the revenue gap will need to be filled, and the challenge will be huge.”

Addressing the political landscape, Jackson acknowledged the difficulties ahead but emphasized the necessity for leadership. “Somebody has to step up and fix the country,” he said, responding to questions about the challenges any incoming president would face in 2025.

Both Terkper and Jackson’s comments underscore growing concerns about the future fiscal direction of Ghana, as the country navigates significant social and economic pressures.