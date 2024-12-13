Seth Terkper Proposes National Forum to Discuss Key Policies

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has revealed that incoming President John Dramani Mahama plans to hold a national forum to discuss several key policy proposals, including those made by the opposition.

Terkper indicated that the forum will serve as a platform for open discussion, similar to the Senchi forum held in 2014 during Mahama’s first term.

Terkper, who served as Finance Minister under Mahama, is calling for reforms to Ghana’s Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, suggesting that it should be limited to day students. Drawing comparisons with Europe and the United States, Terkper explained that while secondary education is free in these regions, boarding schools are typically reserved for elite students or those with scholarships. He questioned the rationale behind Ghana’s government covering the full cost of the Free SHS programme, which has already cost the country GH₵9.9 billion since its introduction in 2017.

He added that in wealthier countries, the government’s role is more focused on providing infrastructure, such as school buses, rather than covering the full cost of boarding education. “Why should the government take on every cost? Let’s follow the example of developed nations,” Terkper said, emphasizing the need for a more sustainable model that would not overburden the national budget.

The discussion also touched on the fiscal challenges that the incoming Mahama administration may face, particularly with the promised removal of several taxes. Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, expressed concerns over the potential revenue shortfall if the incoming administration follows through on its commitment to abolish taxes like the e-levy, COVID levy, and betting taxes. Jackson warned that without these revenue streams, Ghana may struggle to fund key developmental initiatives, including education.

Speaking on TV3, Jackson pointed out the difficulty in managing the economy while removing significant taxes. “Let us not be mistaken,” he said. “In 2025, we’ll need to assess our revenue performance because these taxes are going to be gone. The challenge will be huge.” He questioned where the money to sustain critical projects, like the Free SHS programme, would come from if the government eliminates taxes without an alternative revenue source.

Jackson also remarked on the broader economic challenges that any incoming administration will face, urging the next president to step up and take decisive action. “Somebody has to step up and fix the country,” he said, acknowledging the immense hurdles in rebuilding Ghana’s economy.

Both Terkper and Jackson’s comments reflect growing concerns over Ghana’s fiscal management, particularly in relation to ambitious social programmes like Free SHS, and the potential consequences of reducing tax revenues. Their remarks underscore the need for a balanced approach to governance, combining fiscal prudence with the government’s social commitments.