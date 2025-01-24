Seth Terkper Vows to Collaborate with Experts to Reset Ghana’s Economy

Seth Terkper, the newly appointed Presidential Advisor on the Economy, has expressed his commitment to working alongside a diverse group of experts to help guide the country’s economic recovery.

Following his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama, Terkper, who previously served as Ghana’s Finance Minister, assured the public that he would leverage expert inputs to tackle the country’s fiscal challenges.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page on January 23, 2025, Terkper thanked his supporters and reaffirmed his dedication to the task ahead. “I look forward to working with inputs from our diverse group of experts,” he wrote, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in rebuilding Ghana’s economy.

Terkper’s appointment, which was officially announced by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, on January 21, 2025, tasks him with providing strategic guidance on crucial economic issues, including fiscal policy, debt management, and recovery strategies. In his post, Terkper also acknowledged the support he has received, both online and offline, expressing gratitude for the goodwill and best wishes from friends, family, and acquaintances.

As the country grapples with economic difficulties, Terkper’s appointment signals a renewed push for comprehensive policy solutions aimed at stabilizing Ghana’s economy. He pledged to carry out his responsibilities with humility and dedication.