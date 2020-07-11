Mr. Patrick Dzandu, Assembly member for the Gbi-Wegbe Electoral Area in the Hohoe Municipality has said settling of disagreements resulting from ineligibility of registrants should be through the challenge form system and not any other means.

He said resorting to scuffles and other violent behaviours would denote a lack of understanding of why agents of political parties were present at the registration centres.

Mr Dzandu who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the Gbi-Godenu M/A Primary School registration centre disclosed that challenging the ineligibility of any registrant is admissible under the law and must be upheld especially by agents of the parties.

“You can only challenge and not use force or any unlawful means” Mr Dzandu said.

He said party agents were sensitised on those issues and was therefore not envisaging any disruptions through challenging eligibility.

He said there was collaboration between the Assemblyman, the community and the Electoral Commission, which yielded to constant sensitising the people for an incident free registration exercise.

He said prior to the start of registration, he had embarked on similar sensitisation exercises to educate the electorate on what was expected of them during the registration and what the requirements for a registration were.

Mr. Dzandu said in order to ensure that registrants observed the COVID-19 safety protocols, residents supplied chairs at the centres to avoid overcrowding and observance of social distancing protocols.

The Assembly member said registrants were adhering to the procedures at the centre including; washing of hands, wearing of masks and checking of temperature.

Mr Randy Adzato-Ntem, Registration Officer at the centre said the EC had not encountered any problems with registrants and Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines.

The GNA’s information of a scuffle at the Gbi-Kpoeta M/A Primary school registration centre, where eligibility of a female registrant was challenged, which resulted in a misunderstanding was corroborated.

Registration Officers confirmed that the incident although occurred outside the perimeter of the registration centre, security officers intervened to quell it from degenerating into full blown fracas.

Advertisements