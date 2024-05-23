Seunzy Wahab fails to grab WBC Silver Title

..Thanks, fans for your support, promise to be back better and bigger

Accra-based Nigerian Lightweight sensation Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab aka The Wealth Machine lost the chance to win the WBC Silver lightweight title to undefeated British opponent Mark ‘The Thunder” Chamberlain on Saturday, May 17th, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Wahab was knocked out in the opening round in an undercard of the much anticipated and historic undisputed unifying heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Usyk Oleksandr dubbed Ring Fire.

Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab now has a fight record of 25-2-0-16 kos, while Mark Chamberlain has improved to 16-0-0-12 kos.

Oluwaseun Wahab was coached by Charles Quartey and his backroom staff.

Assistant trainer Ernest Ofori said his spirit was down but my head was head up high as Seunzy Wahab made West Africa proud.

“Alihamduliah, To all my lovely African brothers and sisters, who supported me throughout this fight, I say a BIG SORRY for not being able to make you proud like I had wanted, I got caught with a clean shot which I didn’t really recover from before the final knockdown but I’m fighter with a lion heart and I know with your continuous support I will bounce back stronger, and to my opponent Mark Chamberlain, thank you for this opportunity am forever grateful, may God bless us all” Wahab put on his social media platform.