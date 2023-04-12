Seven African countries and Diasporans in UK vie for Africa Monologue Challenge title

Seven African countries and diasporans from the United Kingdom through their High Commissions in Ghana have received the profiles of the 10 finalists for the coveted African Monologue Challenge (AMC).

Representatives of eight countries made it out of a group of 10 in the competition.

The 10-month competition has evicted over 400 participants in a fiercely contested monologue challenge.

With participation from across the continent and the Diaspora, the AMC aims to connect Africa’s creative industry and display the acting talent of the continent and its people in the diaspora.

Addressing theapress at Abokobi, in Accra, Mr Mawuko Kuadzi Chief Executive Officer, MK Casting, organizers of the AMC, revealed his outfit’s intention of strengthening cooperation among African countries and providing a catalyst for the growth of the arts and entertainment sector of the continent.

He said organizers of the AMC were on a mission to develop similar home support for the arts and creative industry.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have submitted the profiles of all 10 finalists to their High Commissions in Ghana and have had the chance to meet some of the contestants to introduce them to their High Commissions and governments, and to rally home support for them in the competition.”

Mr Kuadzi said to create a level playing field for all finalists, they had to travel to the countries without High Commissions in Ghana. “The reception has been wonderful, and we look forward to doing more with them,” he disclosed.

He called on organizations across Africa to invest in such initiatives to drive Africa’s development agenda.

The AMC is an initiative of MK Casting, Ghana’s premiere, and astute casting company, with casting credit from award-winning projects such as Beasts of No Nation, Black Earth Rising, Azali, Treadstone, Borga, Aloevera, Terminus and many more.

With collaboration from the African Chamber of Content Producers, and the Ghana Film Authority, the Challenge was opened to all Africans and Africans in the Diaspora devoid of gender, colour, sexual orientation, religion, or age restrictions.

After over 400 entries from across Africa, 50 finalists were shortlisted representing different African countries and Africans in the diaspora.

Through intense bi-weekly monologue challenges on African issues and general trends, the challenge further evicted contestants to the current number of 10.

In an interview with Mr. Phil Efe Benard, the Nigerian judge for the competition, he revealed that the project had run for a period of 10 months online with the grand finale to be held in Ghana at the UPSA Auditorium on the May 27, 2023 with 10 finalists from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Kingdom.

He added that Ghana and Kenya both had two creative talents in the competition, and assured Pan-Africans and Arts patrons of a never seen before work of art.

“Expect a spectacular Pan-African Event in Accra on May 27. The date for the final event was chosen because of the AU Day which falls on 25th May. We want the Challenge to be an annual AU event which will celebrate the diversity, unity, and creative talent in Africa.

The panel of judges for the Challenge consist of nine industry professionals comprising of casting directors, directors and producers from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Germany, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the African Chamber of Content Producers on the significance of engaging with the local High Commissions, the Executive Director of the Chamber, Ambassador Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin said the Chamber was influenced by the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena, hence the need to seek the support of all African leaders on projects that seek to advance the cause of the African Union.

“According to a recent UNESCO report on the trend, challenges and opportunities for growth in the African Film Industry, about 5 million people currently work in the film sector in Africa, which contributes over $5 billion to the continent’s GDP.”

He said “we believe these are figures that we can work together to improve if we are interested in helping the youth of Africa. Now we expect the High Commissions to correspond with their local ministries of Arts and Culture to rally local support for the participants of the challenge.”

Ambassador Dwomoh-Doyen said as part of their commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) vision, the winner of the Challenge would become an Intra-African trade ambassador.

“The ambassador will have the responsibility of promoting intra-African trade and commerce, while also serving as an ambassador for the arts and entertainment sector in Africa.”

He revealed that the winning country would host the next edition of the AMC, which provides an opportunity for African brands to travel with the event, while boosting the tourism industry in Africa.

The organizers have met the High Commissions of Kenya, Zambia, and Nigeria.

The government of Tanzania and Uganda have also been met through their film board and their Communication Commission, respectively.

The UK High Commission, the South African High Commission and the Ministry of Tourism in Ghana have also scheduled various dates for a courtesy call.