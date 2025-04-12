Seven Arrested in Black Volta Galamsey Raid

Police in the Upper West Region arrested seven individuals and seized a range of mining equipment in a targeted operation against illegal mining activities along the Black Volta River.

The raid took place on 10 April 2025 at Chiantanga, a community near Dorimon in the Wa West District, where officers intercepted individuals engaged in unauthorized mining.

The operation led by Upper West Regional Police Commander DCOP Nii Danto Offei Lomotey resulted in the arrests of Sabugu Razak, Ibrahim Zuberu, Alex Amedzake, John Cobblah, Promise Dufe, Angelina Akpese, and Rebecca Tumawu. During the investigation, police confiscated ten Changfang machines, typically used in illegal alluvial gold mining.

In addition, two unregistered PNE and Apsonic tricycles, a motorbike bearing registration numbers M-24-NR 6010 and M-23-UW 4413, and two unregistered Haojue and Apsonic motorbikes were impounded.

Authorities also recovered six student mattresses from the scene, suggesting that the suspects may have been residing near the mining site. The arrested individuals are currently in custody and are expected to be processed for court soon. The police reiterated their commitment to addressing illegal mining activities in the region through sustained enforcement measures.

The Black Volta River remains a critical water source for nearby communities, and environmental concerns have mounted in recent years due to the degradation caused by such activities. By intensifying actions against galamsey, law enforcement aims not only to curb unlawful practices but also to protect the water quality and biodiversity of this essential resource.