Seven bodies of suspected Somalis found in northern Zambia

Seven bodies of suspected Somali men have been found in separate locations in northern Zambia’s Nakonde district, local officials confirmed Tuesday.

The bodies were found on the outskirts of two separate villages, about 70 km west of the district, Chete FM, a local radio, quoted local district officials as saying.

Marvelous Sikapizye, the district commissioner and Nathan Siame, the Town Council chairman, said the men could have been killed from an unknown area and only dumped in the two villages.

According to the report by the radio station, a visit to the scene found half-naked men with scratches on their bodies while others had signs of being strangled.

A passport-size photo of one of the victims was also found on the scene, said the report.

The two villages are close to the border with Tanzania.