Seven communities in the Adansi North District will soon be connected to the national electricity grid.

The project is part of the $ 103 million rural electrification project which is being undertaken by the government under the China International Water and Electric Corporation Project.

Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy, who launched the project at Anyabrem, said 582 rural communities in the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Volta, Eastern and Western regions.

Anyabrem, Dinkyie, Apomposo, Bena, Bura, Nantin and Kwakukrom communities are to benefit from the project in the district.

Mr Aidoo said the government was committed to extending electricity to all parts of the country to open up the areas for investment and economic activities to improve the living conditions of the people.

The Deputy Minister encouraged residents of the beneficiary communities to get their houses wired so that free electricity meters could be fixed in their houses on completion of the electrification project.

Mr Eric Kwaku Kusi, District Chief Executive (DCE), said plans were advanced to construct some of the deplorable road networks in the area.

He commended the government for including the district in the rural electrification project and said it would help open up the area for investment.

Mr Philip Ofori Asante, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Fomena, pledged to ensure the asphalting of the Bobriase-Kyekyewere road when voted into power.

Nana Yaw Twumasi Ankrah, Odikro of Anyabrem, said the electrification project would help create employment for the youth and thanked the government for its support to the people.