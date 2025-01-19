Seven Dead in Clashes Between Illegal Miners and Military at Ghana Gold Mine

Seven people have been killed, and one seriously injured after a violent confrontation at the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, according to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The incident took place late last night when a group of around 60 illegal miners breached security fences and attempted to forcibly enter the Deep Decline area of the mine.

The GAF stated that the soldiers deployed as part of Operation HALT II, which is tasked with securing mining sites, encountered the illegal miners while they were trying to stop the intrusion. In response, the miners fired upon the soldiers, who returned fire in self-defense. The assailants were reportedly armed with a variety of weapons, including locally made rifles, pump-action guns, knives, and machetes.

The military’s return fire led to the deaths of seven illegal miners, and one other sustained severe injuries. The remaining miners fled the scene. A soldier was also injured during the exchange of gunfire but has since received medical attention. Authorities confirmed that six pump-action guns and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene.

The military has issued a stern warning to illegal miners, stressing that personnel engaged in authorized duties are authorized to use lethal force if necessary to defend themselves, civilians, and property. The GAF also called for an end to unlawful entry into restricted mining areas, warning that such actions could lead to further fatalities.

While initial reports indicated a death toll of seven, unconfirmed sources suggest the number could be as high as nine. AngloGold Ashanti, which operates the mine, has since updated security guidelines for its employees and contractors in light of the incident. Local media reports indicate that, despite the tragic events, business activities in the Obuasi community have returned to normal.

The Obuasi Mine, one of Ghana’s most significant gold mining operations, has struggled with illegal mining activities in recent years, which have often led to violent clashes between miners and security forces. The government and mining companies have been under increasing pressure to address the growing problem of illegal mining, which continues to threaten both the safety of those involved and the stability of the industry.