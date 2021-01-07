dpa/GNA – E-scooters, which have become ubiquitous in many German cities since their roll-out in mid-2019, were involved in 1,570 accidents in the country during the first nine months of last year, a handful of which were fatal, according to official data.

Seven people were killed, while 269 users were severely injured and 1,096 slightly injured, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Thursday, in the first such statistics to include the popular summer season.

The government agency noted however that traffic incidents were generally lower during the pandemic, particularly during the first lockdown in March-April, when fewer people were out and about.

In addition, some e-scooter providers temporarily limited or stopped access to their vehicles due to the public health crisis.

Destatis began collecting data specifically on e-scooter accidents at the start of 2020, after they were authorized for use on German cycle paths and roads in June 2019.