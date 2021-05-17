Seven people drowned after a tourist boat carrying 20 people capsized in a reservoir in Indonesia’s Central Java, the police said on Sunday.

Central Java police chief Ahmad Lutfi said the accident happened on Saturday after all the passengers moved to the front side of the boat in an attempt to take a selfie as they were heading for a floating restaurant in the middle of the reservoir.

Nine people were missing while 11 were rescued after the overloaded boat capsized, while seven of the nine were found dead following search efforts. Among the victims were four children.

“We will continue the search operation to find the other two still missing,” Lutfi said.

He added that the boat was helmed by a 13-year-old boy, and was not equipped with safety equipment, while the reservoir management flouted the health protocols to limit the number of visitors amid the pandemic.

The influx of visitors surged as Indonesians have been on a five-day holiday since May 12 to celebrate the Eid festivities that marked the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.