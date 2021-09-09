Seven Ghanaian bodybuilders to compete in IFBB World Championship

Seven Ghanaian bodybuilders and two other officials of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) would participate in the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) World Championship and Congress.

The event is scheduled for 3-8 November 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

The seven athletes are Godwin Frimpong, Evans Amwagasi, Joseph Ofolikwei Anoumou, Michael Otu-Abakah, Vanessa Efia Kolekie, Daniel Nyame Acheampong and Nabil Issaka.

The athletes would be accompanied by Abdul Hayye Yartey, the President of the GBFA and Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah.

This would be Ghana’s second participation in the World Championship Dubai 2019 where Godwin Frimpong, Derrick Marley and Puedam Abubaka represented Ghana in the 2019 World Championship. Puedam placed 3rd in the lightweight category, whiles Frimpong placed 6th out of 37 others in the middleweight category.

This year’s event would have the inclusion of the Women, Junior, Senior, and Masters events and hold the IFBB fitness challenge world championship and the IFBB world Congress.

The President of the GBFA believes that his athletes have the capability to fly high the flag of Ghana in Spain during the world championship.

He said “Frimpong is the current champion of Ghana and won gold in the 2019 Arnold classic Africa. He went on to place 6th out of 37 others at the world championship. Joseph also won gold in the 2019 Arnold Classic Africa. Vanessa on her first international championship in the 2019 Arnold Classic Africa, placed 6th. Though Michael, Evans, Daniel, and Nabil would be standing on the international stage for the first time, these athletes have huge potentials to compete internationally”.

The world championship is an IFBB ELITE PRO card qualifier and an IFBB international ranking qualifier.