Seven kidnapped people rescued in southwest Nigerian state

Nigerian police and a local civil security force have rescued seven persons who had been abducted by gunmen from a church in southwest Nigeria’s Ogun state Saturday, a security official said on Sunday.

Soji Ganzallo, commander of the state-owned security outfit So-Safe Corps, said in a statement that a group of unidentified gunmen attacked a church at a village in the Obafemi Owode local government area of the state, killing the pastor and taking away seven members of the church.

A joint operation between the police and the So-Safe Corps was immediately launched, said Ganzallo, adding the seven victims have been rescued unhurt later Saturday after a fire exchange between the joint security team and the gunmen in the area.

One gunman was killed while some others escaped with injuries after the operation. The joint team was after the fleeing gunmen, according to Ganzallo. Enditem