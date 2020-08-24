At least seven people were killed and 14 others injured, two critically, in a grisly road accident along a busy highway in Western Kenya on Monday, the police said.

James Ngetich, divisional police commander, said the incident at the busy Eldoret-Webuye highway happened when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into traders at a local market.

“The lorry lost control and veered off the road, crushing into traders selling goods by the roadside. Among those who died include the driver of the lorry,” the police commander said at the scene.

Ngetich said the police have launched investigations to establish what caused the driver of the lorry to lose control of the vehicle.

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents annually despite concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, according to the National Transport Safety Authority.