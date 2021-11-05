Seven-member new GHEL board appointed to revive company

Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, has sworn-in a seven-member governing body of the Ghana Heavy Equipment Ltd (GHEL) to revitalise the company.

The GHEL provides machinery, equipment and after-sales service to all sectors of the economy particularly the agricultural and industrial sectors.

However, due to challenges, the Company has not been able to achieve its mission.

The Minister, therefore, tasked the new board to revive the GHEL to enable it play its key role in supporting the economic transformation of the country.

He asked the board to be innovative, comply with good corporate governance practices, explore ways of capitalizing the enterprise.

Mr Kyerematen advised the board to take advantage of opportunities presented by government’s flagship programmes such as the One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Foods and Jobs and the Strategic Anchor Industries.

“You could, for example, focus on the supply of the requisite industrial machinery that is fit for purpose, eco-friendly, and energy efficient and suited for our climatic conditions to companies such as those operating under the 1D1F programme,” he stressed.

He also advised them to take advantage of the Automotive Development Policy to nurture partnerships for component manufacturing as another way of diversifying their portfolio to revive the company.

The Board is chaired by Mr Ridwan Abass and includes Mr. Yaw Ntow Ababio, Chief Executive of GHEL and Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi.

The rest are Mr. Robert Bediako Asare, Mr Alex Blankson, Chief Alidu Abubakari and Mr. Prince Opoku Edusei.